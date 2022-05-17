Dy CM Amzath Basha seeks people's cooperation to govt for continuing schemes

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled 95 percent of assurances made during Praja Sankalpa Yatra(PSY).

Launching the government's prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam after performing puja at Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Devuni Kadapa village of Kadapa rural mandal on Monday, he said that every family has got benefited Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh through the welfare schemes being implemented by YSRCP in the state.

He said the problems faced by the people were addressed through village secretariats as the volunteers playing key role in bringing them to the notice of administration. On theoccasion, he appealed to public to extend cooperation to government for continuing the schemes in future also.

Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Ramana Reddy and YSRCP Corporators were present.