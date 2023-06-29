  • Menu
Dy CM, Peddyreddy Ramachandrareddy inspects arrangements for CMs visit

Dy CM, Peddyreddy Ramachandrareddy inspects arrangements for CMs visit
Deputy Chief Minister K.Narayanaswamy, Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, ZP Chairman G.Srinivasulu and others visited the defunct Chittoor Vijaya...

Deputy Chief Minister K.Narayanaswamy, Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, ZP Chairman G.Srinivasulu and others visited the defunct Chittoor Vijaya Dairy in Chittoor on Thursday for ascertaining the arrangements to be made for the proposed visit of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chittoor on July 4.

It may be stated here that AP Government has decided to lease out Chittoor dairy to Amul Foods Factory for 99 years. The CM is expected to hand over Chittoor dairy to Amul on July 4 . Chittoor MLA Srinivasulu District Collector S Shanmohan, SP Rishanth Reddy and others were present.

