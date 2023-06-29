Live
- Emotional Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaks Down Over Earning Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours, Goes Viral
- Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
- TN government outlets sell tomatoes at Rs 60/kg
- Millions of Americans under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke
- Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi after heavy rainfall
- KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
- Rahul's visit to Manipur in spirit of BJY, why stop him, says Congress
- Wrestlers call on Bhim Army chief in hospital
- KCR pays tribute the noted singer Saichand, assures support to kin
- Christians in Kerala upset over no public holiday on St Thomas Day
Dy CM, Peddyreddy Ramachandrareddy inspects arrangements for CMs visit
Highlights
Deputy Chief Minister K.Narayanaswamy, Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, ZP Chairman G.Srinivasulu and others visited the defunct Chittoor Vijaya...
Deputy Chief Minister K.Narayanaswamy, Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, ZP Chairman G.Srinivasulu and others visited the defunct Chittoor Vijaya Dairy in Chittoor on Thursday for ascertaining the arrangements to be made for the proposed visit of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chittoor on July 4.
It may be stated here that AP Government has decided to lease out Chittoor dairy to Amul Foods Factory for 99 years. The CM is expected to hand over Chittoor dairy to Amul on July 4 . Chittoor MLA Srinivasulu District Collector S Shanmohan, SP Rishanth Reddy and others were present.
