- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
- China’s factory output losing steam
- Telangana: Police books cases against several pubs in Hyderabad for not following rules
Dy CM releases Hans India Calendar
Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha along with Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy and YSRCP leader Ahmad Basha released The Hans India calendar 2024 at a programme here on Monday.
The Deputy CM congratulated the entire team of The Hans India for bringing beautiful New Year calendar and wished that the new year will bring more happiness and prosperity and good health to all the people in Andhra Pradesh.
Kadapa ACM A Ananda Vijaya Rao and others participated in the programme.
