Dy CM releases Hans India Calendar

Deputy CM Amjad Basha, Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy and YSRCP leader Ahmad Basha releasing The Hans India calendar 2024 in Kadapa on Monday
Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha along with Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy and YSRCP leader Ahmad Basha released The Hans India calendar 2024 at a programme here on Monday.

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha along with Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy and YSRCP leader Ahmad Basha released The Hans India calendar 2024 at a programme here on Monday.

The Deputy CM congratulated the entire team of The Hans India for bringing beautiful New Year calendar and wished that the new year will bring more happiness and prosperity and good health to all the people in Andhra Pradesh.

Kadapa ACM A Ananda Vijaya Rao and others participated in the programme.

