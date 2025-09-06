DYFI protests against restrictions on cricket at Indira Gandhi Stadium

Vijayawada: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday, opposing the restrictions imposed on playing cricket at the stadium. The protest, held near the stadium’s main entry gate, was led by DYFI State secretary G Ramanna, along with other State leaders and local players.

The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of the restrictions and called for the development of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. Their demands included levelling the ground by removing stones and potholes, creating a walking track around the stadium, and ensuring proper facilities for players. They also alleged irregularities by some private coaches at the stadium and urged officials to curb such practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna strongly criticised the authorities for handing over the stadium to private individuals, calling it an unfair and detrimental move. He described the decision as a ‘wicked act’ that undermines the very purpose of a cricket stadium. He expressed concern that restrictions on sports would further push youth away from healthy activities and towards anti-social practices.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the use of drugs and marijuana in the city has been on the rise and stressed that encouraging sports is the best way to counter these issues. Meanwhile, Ramanna appealed to youth to actively participate in the ‘Save Sports, Save Playgrounds’ movement.

DYFI State leaders P Krishna, Someswara Rao, and several young players, including Rajesh, Prudhvi, Phanindra, Raghavendra, Lokesh, Siva, and Sai, took part in the programme.