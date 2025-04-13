E-CUBE 2025: Vibrant showcase of talent at Ashoka Women’s Engg College

Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College celebrated its annual E-CUBE event from April 8 to 12, offering a dynamic platform for students to excel in cultural and sports activities. The five-day celebration, sponsored by Chennai Kulfi and co-sponsored by AUGUST OVERSEAS Educational Consultancy, featured lively cultural programs, spirited sports competitions, and impactful performances addressing social themes.

Chief guest Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha and guest of honor Gowru Venkat Reddy, emphasised the significance of women’s education and empowerment. They lauded the college’s holistic approach and presented prizes to deserving students.

The grand finale on April 12 featured a captivating musical night with performances by Devi Sri Sagar (Ritesh G Rao) and Vaishnavi Kovvuri, concluding the week-long festivities.

College dignitaries, including Principal Dr Naveen, Vice Principal Dr Siva Kumar, CEO Haris Krish, and Chairman Ashok Vardhan Reddy, delivered inspiring messages highlighting innovation, holistic development, passion, and the college’s empowering spirit.