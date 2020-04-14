e-Passes to be issued for emergency needs says DGP Gautam Sawang

Amaravati: Director general of police D Gautam Sawang informed people to avail the e-Passes from the police department if they want to move from one area to another on any emergency work.

A statement from the DGP office here on Tuesday said it has been noted that people who are in emergency services like medical profession, voluntary service, government duty, and other services are facing difficulties to travel other parts of the state due to the lockdown. The police department would issue e-Passes to such persons.

The statement said that if the person wants to travel within the district, one has to take permission from the SP of that particular district and if anybody wants to travel to the neighbouring district, they have to take permission from the SP of the respective district too.

In case of travel to other states, people need to apply to the DIG office through the SP office and the DIG office would obtain permission from the neighbouring state before issuing the e-Pass.

The applicants for e-Pass should submit the details of their address, Aadhaar card, the number of vehicle they are travelling, number of passengers, and the destination details.

People who wish to apply for e-passes should apply to the WhatsApp mobile numbers and email IDs only.

The e-Passes would forwarded to the mobile number of applicants. The applicants are instructed to keep the original identification cards with them while travelling.