East Coast Railway AGM interacts with staff

Visakhapatnam: Additional General Manager (AGM) of East Coast Railway Mohes Kumar Behera conducted an inspection at Visakhapatnam on Friday and participated in the Biennial General Body Meeting (BGM) of the All India Guards Council (AIGC) held at the Railway Institute.

During the visit, Mohes Kumar Behera interacted with staff, train managers (Guards), and officers.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the paramount importance of safety, security, and enhanced passenger amenities.

He urged the staff and officers to work diligently towards reducing passenger complaints by addressing issues efficiently.

While interacting with the Train Managers, the AGM highlighted their critical roles and responsibilities, and encouraged open discussion regarding their grievances, suggestions.

Addressing the officers, the AGM advocated for the implementation of good governance and robust administrative practices.

He stressed the need to focus on cleanliness, freight loading, safe train operations, and track maintenance.

Further, MK Behera also advised officers to prioritise infrastructural development to meet the targets set by the railway board. He called for the preparation of comprehensive action plans to overcome challenges through effective planning and teamwork. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra, ADRMs Manoj Kumar Sahoo and E Santharam.