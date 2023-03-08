East Coast Railway runs Special train with women crew from Vizag on Women's Day

On this occasion of International Women's Day, a special train was run between Visakha and Raigarh under the women staff. The train from Visakha to Raigarh has proved that women have entered even into critical fields and excel in all fields on International Women's Day.



On the occasion of International Women's Day, East Coast Railway ran this special train with an all-women crew including Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco pilot, TCs, RPF F staff. The train went to Raigarh from Visakha railway station.

East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organization (ECARVO) President Parijatha Satpathy along with Vice Presidents Kavita Gupta, Priyanka Sridevi and executive members flagged off the train at Visakhapatnam railway station on Tuesday. The Women representatives said that this is proof that women have succeeded even in difficult fields.