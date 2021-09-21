East Godavari: 12 ISTS students secure placements

Rajanagaram (East Godavari): Twelve students of International School of Technology and Sciences (ISTS) for Women here have secured placements with a package of Rs 4.5 lakh per annum for each, said principal of ISTS Dr JBV Subrahmanyam.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the students M Prasanna, N Rajeswari, N Spandana, D Durga Bhavani, G Venkata Swathi, G Sindhuja, S Dedeepya, M Sri Snehika Rani, E Vijaya Durga, A Navya Sri, K Anooprekha, V Baby Bhramarambika were selected by Cognizant Technology Solutions in a placement drive.

The girls thanked the chairman of the college, K Upender Reddy for his initiative to conduct placement drive in the college. "We are happy to study in ISTS which always provides the best placements from MNCs," the girls said.

The principal said that the Cognizant Technologies conducted the programmes in the name of GenC, GenC Elevate, GenC Next which are part of the Digital Nurture. All the girls got placements in the GenC.

The girls are on cloud nine stating that they are happy to be in Cognizant.