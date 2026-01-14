East Godavari gears up for 2027 Census

Ramachandrapuram: The East Godavari district administration has initiated all necessary measures for the conduct of Census 2027 in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, said In-charge District Collector (FAC) Y Megha Swaroop. He participated in a review meeting held via video conference on Tuesday, in which J Nivas, Director of Census Operations, New Delhi, represented the Central government, while Special Chief Secretary (Services) SK Rawat joined from Amaravati. The meeting was attended by district-level officers from the local Collectorate, along with the In-Charge District Collector. During the review, discussions were held on the directions issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the action plan to be taken as per GO Ms No 5 dated January 10, 2026, issued by theGeneral Administration Department of the state government.

The in-charge Collector stated that the district administration is being geared up to ensure the smooth conduct of Census 2027. Megha Swaroop said the district administration would work in close coordination to successfully conduct Census 2027 by strictly implementing the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy, Collectorate Coordination Superintendent Kumar and others participated in the meeting.