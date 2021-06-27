East Godavari: Tribals stage stir in Agency

Kunavaram (East Godavari district): Tribals staged a dharna with bullock carts on the main road at Kollapadu village of Kunavaram mandal in the district on Saturday expressed concern over removal of their huts by the forest department officials.

The tribals raised slogans demanding justice from the government. Victims of floods, the tribals built huts in the forest area to escape from the threat of floods due to backwater of Polavaram project.

They demanded the government should settle the Rehabilitation and Resettlement ( R&R) package and provide rehabilitation to them. Until then, they should be allowed to build houses in forest hillock areas to save their lives. TDP leaders gave support to the tribals and their protest.

TDP leader Yadavalli Bhaskar Rao said that in view of the flood threat caused by cofferdam the tribal people of Kunvaram mandal of East Agency moved away and sought a place in the forest area.

They built temporary huts, but the forest officials forcibly evacuated them. He said that there is no response from the government and they want to know where they should go. He stated that they have not got any R&R package benefit till now.