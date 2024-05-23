Live
EC Bans Sale of Firecrackers and Rallies in AP ahead of Results Announcement
In a significant move, the Election Commission has issued important instructions in Andhra Pradesh, banning the sale of firecrackers and canceling permits for rallies and processions in the state. These measures have been put in place in anticipation of the announcement of the election results on June 4.
The ban on the sale of firecrackers has been imposed statewide, with a warning that strict action will be taken against those who violate the restrictions. Additionally, a cordon search operation is currently underway in AP, with authorities identifying 168 areas as problematic across the state.
The police have intensified search operations in these troubled areas, booking chargesheets against rioters and implementing the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) against those involved in violent activities. These stringent measures reflect the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order during this critical time in the state.