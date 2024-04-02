  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP

EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
x
Highlights

In a significant move, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Andhra Pradesh.

In a significant move, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Andhra Pradesh. Among the transfers, Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Palaraj has been reassigned to a new position.

Additionally, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) for Prakasam, Palnadu, and Chittoor districts have also been transferred to new postings. SP Parameshwar Reddy, Ravi Shankar Reddy, and Joshua are among those who will be moving to different districts.

Furthermore, the SPs for Ananthapuram and Nellore districts have been transferred as well. Anburajan and Tirumaleshwar Reddy will be taking on new roles in other districts.

The Election Commission has also ordered the transfer of Krishna District Election Officer Rajababu and Ananthapuram District Election Officer Gautami. Additionally, Tirupati Lakshmisha, the District Election Officer for Tirupati, has been reassigned to a new posting.

In a noteworthy development, the Election Commission has directed that the transferees be kept away from election duties in their new positions. This decision is aimed at ensuring fairness and impartiality in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X