EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP

In a significant move, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Andhra Pradesh. Among the transfers, Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Palaraj has been reassigned to a new position.

Additionally, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) for Prakasam, Palnadu, and Chittoor districts have also been transferred to new postings. SP Parameshwar Reddy, Ravi Shankar Reddy, and Joshua are among those who will be moving to different districts.

Furthermore, the SPs for Ananthapuram and Nellore districts have been transferred as well. Anburajan and Tirumaleshwar Reddy will be taking on new roles in other districts.

The Election Commission has also ordered the transfer of Krishna District Election Officer Rajababu and Ananthapuram District Election Officer Gautami. Additionally, Tirupati Lakshmisha, the District Election Officer for Tirupati, has been reassigned to a new posting.

In a noteworthy development, the Election Commission has directed that the transferees be kept away from election duties in their new positions. This decision is aimed at ensuring fairness and impartiality in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.