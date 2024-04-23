EC Transfers Two Senior IPS Officers in AP ahead of Elections

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of two senior IPS officers in the state. The directive, issued on Tuesday, pertains to the transfer of Intelligence Director General PSR Anjaneyulu and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kantirana to non-election related duties until the conclusion of the 2024 general elections.

The Election Commission has mandated the submission of a panel comprising three officer names for each vacant post within a time frame of three hours. The selection of new appointees for these crucial positions will be based on the Annual Performance Report of the concerned officers, ensuring a meticulous and merit-based selection process.

Furthermore, as per the EC's instructions, the outgoing officers have been directed to hand over their responsibilities to lower-ranking officials upon their resignation. This proactive measure aims to ensure a seamless transition of duties and uphold the operational continuity of key roles within the law enforcement framework.

The transfer of these senior IPS officers underscores the Election Commission's commitment to maintaining administrative efficiency and impartiality in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.