EC working in favour of BJP in Bihar: CPM

Vijayawada: CPM Politburo Member BV Raghavulu alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is acting in favour of the BJP by initiating a covert citizenship identification process in the name of voter registration in Bihar. He stated that even while the matter is under consideration by the Supreme Court, the EC has written to other states recommending the implementation of similar processes which are implemented in Bihar. The CPM national leader has demanded for an immediate halt to such actions.

Addressing the media at the Balotsavam Bhavan here on Monday, Raghavulu questioned how the EC could announce thatits Special Investigation Report (SIR) in Bihar identified people from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.Declaring a citizenship identification initiative under the guise of voter registration is inappropriate, said the CPM leader.

The Supreme Court had advised using Aadhaar, ration cards, and previous voter rolls to identify voters but the EC is disregarding these guidelines. He warned that by pushing for a Bihar-style SIR in all states even before the Supreme Court’s next hearing on July 28, the EC is compromising its neutrality and aligning itself with BJP interests. Other official institutions exist for citizenship matters, and the EC’s interference in this domain is unconstitutional, said Raghavulu. Such haste, without reviewing Bihar’s experience or awaiting a court ruling, could destroy public trust in constitutional systems, said the CPM leader.

The CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao stated that farmers in Karidedu are resisting land acquisition for the IndoSol project, cutting across party lines. He alleged that a TDP MLA is trying to divide this resistance and warned the government that forcibly acquiring land without public consent will face backlash.

He criticised the government for acquiring land in agency areas for pumped storage power projects without consulting local Gram Sabhas. Over 1.6 lakh acres have already been acquired in the name of development. Many of these remain unused—such as 6,000 acres in Krishnapatnam, 2,500 acres in Prakasam for NIMZ, and 20,000 acres in Donakonda. In Kakinada SEZ, 10,000 acres lie vacant. He questioned whether the real intent is development or mere land grabbing.