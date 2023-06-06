Eco-Vizag to focus on five mantras

Visakhapatnam: Along with scoring a top place in Swachh Survekshan Survey, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation moves ahead to gain a place in the global map as clean city by rolling out an initiative ‘Eco-Vizag’.

Focusing on five principles of eco-cleaning, greenery, water conservation, ban on plastic and pollution reduction, the corporation to form teams in order to monitor the progress made in all the five parameters of Eco-Vizag.

As a part of it, a fleet of 10 enforcement vehicles have been deployed for the purpose. In order to ensure implementation of the endeavour, the corporation intends to collect ‘eco’ funds from business units and corporate houses.

In line with the eco-cleaning exercise, awareness about waste management would be taken up at a micro level. Also, segregation at source will assume larger significance in the coming days.

With Visakhapatnam already tagged as green city, the focus is to improve green stretches even further.

Measures are on to enhance the groundwater level through various water conservation platforms, including increasing the rainwater harvesting pits.

Providing means to consider alternative to plastic covers, the corporation intends to promote eco-friendly carry bags. In connection with this, a number of fairs and melas will be held in future.

To minimise air, water and noise pollution levels, stakeholders will be involved and made responsible to contribute their bit in making the city pollution-free.

As a part of the Eco-Vizag, 10 enforcement vehicles have been launched on the ‘World Environment Day’ by the corporation. Sharing details of the new project, corporation chief CM Saikanth Varma mentions that involvement of public plays an imperative role. He appealed to the people to come forward to make the city free of pollution and plastic.