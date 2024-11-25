Live
Edu institutions warned over denial of hall-tickets
Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya has issued a warning to educational institutions against denying hall-tickets or preventing students from attending classes and practical examinations due to fee reimbursement issues.
In a statement issued on Sunday, collector emphasised that strict action would be taken against any degree, engineering, or intermediate college in the district that prevents students from attending classes, or practical examinations, or denies them hall-tickets.
She said that it has come to her attention that some degree and intermediate college principals are withholding certificates and preventing students from taking examinations due to unpaid college fees. She reminded that the government has issued clear guidelines prohibiting the withholding of student certificates. She warned that colleges engaging in such practices would face severe consequences, including blacklisting.
The government has already issued a GO confirming that fees will be deposited directly into college accounts, clearing pending dues to the colleges, she assured.