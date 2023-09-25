Educate people on blood, organ donation: Union Min Pawar

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government has been providing the best health and medical care to every citizen of India by implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme and pointed out that the aim of the scheme is to ensure health to common man.

The Union Minister inaugurated a mega voluntary blood donation camp at KBN College in Vijayawada on Sunday. NTR District Health and Medical department has organised the camp as part of the ongoing Ayushman Bhava fortnight campaign.

The campaign commenced on September 17 and will continue across the country till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. After inaugurating the blood donation camp, Bharati Pravin Pawar said that Ayushman Bharat scheme was the most extensive healthcare providing scheme in the world and added that the scheme was launched for ensuring full health coverage to every person under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said that people are provided health services worth Rs 5 lakh through this scheme.

The Union Minister further explained that they were implementing a number of schemes for medical, health and family welfare through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

''Besides, various programmes are being implemented for the diagnosis and prevention of diseases like TB in rural and urban areas. Camps related to Ayushman Bhava are also being organised for giving Ayushman Bhava identity cards in the State. Blood donation and organ donation are very necessary. Many people are dying due to lack of blood. Apps related to blood donation and organ donation are being created and people are invited to come forward to donate,” the Union Minister said.

Vijayawada MP Keshineni Nani, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLAs V Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu, State Medical and Health Commissioner J Nivas, Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, DMHO Dr M Suhasini and others participated.