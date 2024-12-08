Education sector poised for revolutionary changes says Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

Kondapi / Singarayakonda : Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised the state government’s commitment to strengthening the educational system with a focus on student welfare during a mega parent-teacher meeting held in Kondapi and Shingarayakonda on Saturday.

During the event held at Dr BR Ambedkar Girls Residential School in Kondapi and the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Singarayakonda, the Minister, alongside District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and DEO Kiran Kumar, outlined several key initiatives for educational improvement.

The Minister announced plans to address various school-related concerns, including infrastructure enhancements, security improvements and comprehensive student support. Notably, the government will provide holistic progress cards for students, track their academic and health details and offer medical treatment worth 20 lakh to nine students in residential schools.

Key proposals from the Minister include upgrading facilities at residential schools, including adding the sufficient number of beds, trunks and clothing for students, implementing CCTV surveillance across school premises, and conducting special meetings every Wednesday to address educational sector challenges. He also promised to provide free coaching for IIT and NEET exams for meritorious students.

The Minister made a significant announcement about establishing the first women’s degree college in Singarayakonda under the Social Welfare Department’s supervision in the upcoming academic year.

The Collector highlighted the government’s efforts to nurture hidden talents in government schools and emphasised the ‘Bangaru Balyam’ programme, which encourages parents to ensure their children complete at least a degree education and prevent child marriages. Parents raised concerns about infrastructure, transportation and school facilities, to which the Minister and Collector responded positively, promising to address these issues comprehensively.