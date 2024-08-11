Efficiently implement free sand policy: Minister to officials

Rajamahendravaram : Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra directed officials to efficiently implement the State's free sand policy, which aims to support the construction sector.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, Ravindra highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the free sand policy reach the people.

He stated that the State requires 3 crore metric tonnes of sand annually and that 1 crore metric tonnes has already been made available this season. He added that 47 lakh metric tonnes of sand was stocked at various points across the State, with an additional 71 lakh metric tonnes available at de-siltation points.

To further support the initiative, eight new sand reaches will be operational from Monday, with 11 more expected to open soon. Ravindra emphasised that most of the State's sand supply comes from River Godavari.

Addressing misconceptions about the free sand policy, Minister Ravindra pointed out that the availability of free sand has boosted construction activities and improved employment for workers in the sector. He also assured that issues related to the Lorry Association and Boatmen Association would be resolved within two months. Currently, East Godavari district has a stock of 1 lakh metric tonnes of sand and reach-wise availability information is provided.

Ravindra warned that legal action would be taken against any violations of the rules at stock points and mentioned that the mining department has undergone a thorough cleansing.

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their efforts to revive the construction sector by providing free sand through a simplified and transparent system.

Collector P Prasanthi explained the ongoing implementation of the free sand policy in the district. Registration, loading, and vigilance are being closely monitored by three teams.

She reported that sand transportation is allowed only between 6 am and 6 pm and that Rs 8.82 lakh in fines has been collected for various violations. In all 14 cases have been registered and vehicles involved in illegal activities have been seized.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary suggested that a fixed price be set for sand transportation. Kovvur MLA M Venkateswara Rao, Rajahmundry City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Rajanagaram MLA B Balarama Krishna, Lorry Association president Srinivas, District SP D Narasimha Kishore, in-charge JC G Narasimhulu, Mines AD M Subrahmanyam, Irrigation CE Pullarao and SE S Srinivasa Rao participated.