Efforts on to achieve zero maternal and infant deaths: Nandyal Collector

Nandyal: DistrictCollector G Raja Kumari has called upon health and women and child welfare departments to work with dedication and coordination to bring maternal and infant mortality rates down to zero in the district. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, she expressed deep concern over the deaths of one mother and three infants reported between April and June this year.

The Collector said that lack of proper case monitoring and inadequate awareness among families were the main reasons for these preventable deaths.

She directed health officials to treat every case with utmost priority, stressing that even a single maternal death is unacceptable.

“We must ensure safe deliveries for every expectant mother and secure healthcare for newborns,” she asserted. Rajakumari emphasized the need for strict supervision of pregnant women from the early stages of pregnancy until delivery through Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and ASHA workers.

She instructed officials to distribute iron and folic acid tablets regularly and supply nutrition kits without fail.

Preventing anemia and continuously monitoring blood pressure, weight, and general health of pregnant women were identified as key measures.

She also called for seamless coordination between Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, and the district hospital through a well-functioning referral system. Highlighting that the government is gathering public feedback via IVRS, WhatsApp, and QR code systems to rank districts, the Collector urged officials to perform their duties responsibly and transparently.

She also stressed the importance of preventing child marriages and strengthening healthcare services, particularly in tribal habitations like Chenchu hamlets.

“By the next quarter, there should be no maternal or infant deaths in the district,” she firmly stated.

The meeting was attended by DM&HO Dr Venkataramana, Women and Child Welfare Officer Leelavathi, DCHS O Lalitha, DIO Sudarshan Rao, and other medical officials.

The proceedings concluded with a call for collective responsibility and stronger field-level action to protect mothers and newborns.