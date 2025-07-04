Efforts on to bring back woman stranded in Muscat

Amalapuram: Konaseema Centre for Migration officials have responded to an appeal to bring back Savarapu Ramalakshmi, a resident of Vilasa village in Ainavilli mandal, who was stranded in Muscat. Their efforts have reportedly strengthened the chances of her return to India. Savarapu Ramalakshmi found herself in distress in Muscat.

She posted a video on WhatsApp groups, tearfully appealing to officials and public representatives to rescue her and bring her back home. According to her statement, an agent from West Godavari district sent her to Muscat for employment in March this year.

Since starting her job there, her employers allegedly subjected her to harassment, including denying her proper food. Ramalakshmi claimed that even after approaching the Indian Embassy in Muscat, she received no response, prompting her to plead for help from officials and public representatives for her repatriation. Her son, Satish, stated that a police complaint has been filed regarding the matter.

Responding swiftly to the issue, Konaseema Centre for Migration officials, through the Indian Embassy, have made arrangements for her return to India within two days, as confirmed by BLN Rajakumari, Nodal Officer and DRO of Konaseema Centre for Migration.