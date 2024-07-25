Efforts on to check air pollution in Vizag says Pawan

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said that the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board and with stakeholders like GVMC, district administration, transport department and industries prepared an action plan to curtail the air pollution levels in Visakhapatnam under the National clean air programme (NCAP).

He said the State government, APPCB and CPCB have been closely monitoring the measures taken to prevent air pollution in Visakhapatnam.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas on the steps being taken by the State government to control pollution in Visakhapatnam city, Pawan Kalyan said the APPCB has taken several measures to control air pollutant emissions from industries and fugitive emissions from cargo transportation.



Pawan said that the government is also planning for an environment audit system of industries. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest issued a draft notification on January 29 this year to conduct environmental audit in the industries. As part of commitment to environmental sustainability and industries growth, the APPCB will conduct environmental audit regularly of the industries.



Replying to another question on condition of roads, Minister for Roads and Buildings BC Janardhana Reddy said that as per the present assessment 4,122 km of State highways and 12,632 km district roads were damaged. Proposals have been received for the repair of damaged roads at a cost of Rs 300 crore.



Regarding distribution of free gas cylinders to women, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar said that the modalities for provision of free gas cylinders to women will be worked out at an early date.



Regarding welfare of fishermen, Minister for Fisheries K Atchannaidu said the State government is committed to the welfare of fishermen and will safeguard the rights of fishermen cooperative societies. The government has taken decision to cancel the GOs which deprive fishermen of their rights.



Speaking on irregularities in sand mining, Minister for Mines Kollu Ravindra said that JP Power Ventures limited violated the conditions of environmental clearances and excavated sand beyond the lease boundaries.



There are court cases pending against JPVL for conducting illegal sand mining. He said the illegal sand mining will be estimated by using satellite imagery.

