Efforts to make EG single-use plastic-free dist

Rajamahendravaram: EastGodavari district collector P Prasanthi has directed field-level officials to take stringent measures and ensure the district is declared ‘single use plastic-free’ by August 15.

Addressing officials from all divisions and mandals on Friday through a teleconference, the collector stressed the need for ground-level inspections to identify and seize single-use plastic materials.

The collector called for coordinated action involving municipal commissioners, panchayat, revenue, and police officials to conduct widespread raids and inspections. She also directed that awareness campaigns and special training programmes be organised for traders and small-scale vendors to discourage the use of banned plastics.

“If awareness doesn’t lead to change, then legal action, including case registration, must follow,” she asserted. To create awareness among the public, especially youth, the collector urged schools and colleges to organise rallies, competitions, and digital poster campaigns, supported by extensive social media outreach.

She also proposed setting up ‘cotton bag markets’ at the mandal-level with the help of youth associations and voluntary organisations to promote eco-friendly alternatives. She said that the campaign will run with the slogan “Say Goodbye to Single-Use Plastic… Cotton Bags Are Our Future.”