Eight injured after a lorry and bus collides in Palnadu

Eight injured after a lorry and bus collides in Palnadu
A road accident occurred near Srinagar in the Dachepalli mandal of Palnadu district, resulting in eight people sustaining minor injuries. The incident involved a collision between a lorry and a Telangana RTC bus that was travelling from Miryalaguda to Dachepalli. At the time of the accident, the bus carried 45 passengers.

Local police from Dachepalli swiftly arrived at the scene to assist and transported the injured individuals to hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

