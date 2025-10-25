Live
- Jon Bon Jovi to give it a shot at his biopic
- Reliance, Meta announce new Rs 855 crore AI joint venture in India
- Bihar Assembly polls: Over 400 Tripura State Rifles personnel to provide security
- Eight injured after a lorry and bus collides in Palnadu
- BB 19: Salman Khan exposes Mridul Tiwari’s lies, supports Tanya Mittal
- BJP appoints Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh as poll incharge for Anta bye-election
- Defence Minister, CDS review security preparedness with Army leadership at Commanders’ Conference
- Govt recognises two more CoEs to promote R&D in critical mineral value chain
- SIR in Bengal: CEO’s office to introduce two-tier daily electoral administration after issue of notification
- Pakistan stars cleared for BBL as CA eyes future of league and player retention
Eight injured after a lorry and bus collides in Palnadu
Highlights
A road accident occurred near Srinagar in the Dachepalli mandal of Palnadu district, resulting in eight people sustaining minor injuries. The incident...
A road accident occurred near Srinagar in the Dachepalli mandal of Palnadu district, resulting in eight people sustaining minor injuries. The incident involved a collision between a lorry and a Telangana RTC bus that was travelling from Miryalaguda to Dachepalli. At the time of the accident, the bus carried 45 passengers.
Local police from Dachepalli swiftly arrived at the scene to assist and transported the injured individuals to hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.
Next Story