Elaborate arrangements being made for Sambara Jatara

Sambara (Parvatipuram): Parvatipuram Manyam district administration is making elaborate arrangements for Sambara Polamamba Jatara, which will be held for three days from January 27 to 29. After the main celebration, the festival will continue for nine weeks.

The state government declared the event as the state festival. The district administration is expecting three lakh people from all over the district as well as neighbouring districts and parts of Odisha. Sambara Polamamba Jatara is a popular festival in the north Andhra districts with many pilgrims thronging the temple to have a darshan of the deity. Minister for women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani along with district collector A Shyam Prasad conducted a review on the arrangements for Sambara Polamamba Jatara at Sambara of Makkuva mandal on Monday.

She instructed the officials to take all steps to make the Jatara successful. She specially asked them to ensure power supply during the time. “Sanitation should be given utmost importance. Drinking water should to be arranged and medical camps have to be organised,” she said.

Public transport department will arrange sufficient number of buses for the convenience of the public to have peaceful darshan of the deity. Que lines, changing rooms, toilets will be set up properly and baths and cooking facilities will be provided at the Gomukhi river, adjacent to the temple, Sandhya Rani said.

She said developmental works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore. Road maintenance work needs to be completed. Collector Shyam Prasad while addressing the meeting instructed to see that no plastic is used. Lifesaving arrangements should be made at Yenugu Konda where devotees climb up to watch the procession. The sanctioned works have to be completed at the earliest, he said.