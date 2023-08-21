Elaborate arrangements in place for CM’s Nagari visit on Aug 28

Nagari(Chittoor district): Ministers and district officials visited Nagari on Sunday to review the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit slated for August 28.

The Chief Minister will be visiting the town to take part in Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme and release the benefit amount by pressing the computer button to credit the amounts in the beneficiaries’ accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Speaking at a review meeting held in Nagari Municipal office meeting hall, Minister for Energy, Environment and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that everyone should work towards making the CM’s visit a grand success.

Saying that the CM will be visiting the district for the third time, he said that the earlier visits in the district were ended successfully and the officials should work in coordination to make the Nagari visit a grand success.

All the MLAs and other public representatives should take the visit prestigiously and discharge their allotted duties. Special focus should be laid on the roadshow and elaborate arrangements are to be made for the public meeting.

Earlier, the Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Tourism and Culture R K Roja, Collector Sagili Shan Mohan, SP Rishanth Reddy, ZP chairperson Govindappa Srinivasulu, MP N Reddeppa, MLC KRJ Bharath and others visited the CM’s public meeting site, roadshow area, helipads for arrival and departure and vehicle parking arrangements.

They directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements without giving a scope for any incident. They should focus on the works allotted specifically to each one of the officials. MLA Koneti Adimulam, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DRDA and MEPMA PDs Tulasi and Radhamma, Nagari Municipal Commissioner Venkatrami Reddy and other officials were

present.