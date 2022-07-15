Elaborate arrangements in place for CM's visit

Visakhapatnam: Elaborate arrangements are in place as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra scheme in Visakhapatnam at Andhra University College of Engineering grounds on Friday.

Ministers, officials, MLCs, MLAs and YSRCP leaders examined the arrangements made at the grounds.

On Thursday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, among others, took stock of the arrangements made at the grounds where the Chief Minister is going to address a public gathering. About 2.61 lakh beneficiaries of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme would be given Rs.261 crore on the occasion.

The CM will distribute the Vahana Mitra cheques to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, IT Minister G Amarnath said 20,000 beneficiaries would be benefitted from the scheme in Visakhapatnam district alone.

The ministers were accompanied by MLCs Varudhu Kalyani and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, MLAs M Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and A Adeep Raj, among others.