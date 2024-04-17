Elect right leaders in ensuing polls

Kallur (Panyam): The BSP Nandyal Lok Sabha candidate and advocate A Chinna Moulali called upon the people to wisely utilise their franchise and elect the right leaders in the ensuing polls.

He said the right to vote is a gift to every citizen that was given by the architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar. Moulali was speaking during a house-to-house campaign in Kallur mandal in Panyam constituency in Nandyal district on Tuesday.

The BSP candidate criticised the BJP, TDP, JSP and Congress for utilising people representing various sections only as vote bank and ignoring their welfare. He regretted that 85 per cent of the people representing SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities were being used as vote bank by various political parties. He said the BSP vows to provide 3 acres of agriculture land to the landless poor. BSP Nandyal district president N Mahendra, senior leader A Vanumulaiah and others participated.