Elect TDP to complete all pending projects: Narayana

Nellore: Reminding the people that TDP during its rule from 2014 to 19 had developed Nellore city, that party MLA candidate Dr P Narayana urged the people to vote for him and MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

He toured in Kusuma Harijanawada of 9th division in Nellore city on Thursday. He said that the TDP did various development works like underground drainage project to make the city mosquito-free, drinking water project to supply drinking water to people round the year, TIDCO houses to all poor, Anna canteens, AC bus shelters and many more. Stating that 90 per cent of underground drainage and drinking water projects were completed, he criticised that the YSRCP government neglected completing the remaining 10 per cent works.

Nararyana criticised that State government of cheating poor people without giving houses and closed Anna canteens.

He said that TDP must form government to complete all these pending projects, urging people to vote for cycle symbol. He promised to make Nellore as number one smart city in the country.