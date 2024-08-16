Electric tricycles distributed to disabled

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy on Thursday distributed battery-powered tricycles to 40 disabled people of Kovur constituency on Independence Day.

MP Prabhakar Reddy said that this programme is not limited to Kovur constituency and tricycles will be provided to disabled, who cannot come to Nellore parliament constituency. As many as 100 canteens were started across the State on this occasion, he added.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said that tricycles will be provided to those, who needs them within Kovur constituency, in the second instalment. She informed that VPR Foundation will conduct free cancer screening tests for women above 35 years in Kovur from September.