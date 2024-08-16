Live
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
- Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls
- Pavitrotsavams commence at Tirumala
- KTR picks holes in TG govt claims on Rs 2L loan waiver
- VIT-AP celebrates 78th Independence Day with grandeur
Electric tricycles distributed to disabled
Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy on Thursday distributed battery-powered tricycles to 40 disabled people of Kovur constituency on Independence Day.
MP Prabhakar Reddy said that this programme is not limited to Kovur constituency and tricycles will be provided to disabled, who cannot come to Nellore parliament constituency. As many as 100 canteens were started across the State on this occasion, he added.
Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said that tricycles will be provided to those, who needs them within Kovur constituency, in the second instalment. She informed that VPR Foundation will conduct free cancer screening tests for women above 35 years in Kovur from September.
