Electricity staff submits petitions to national leaders’ statues

Ongole: Officials, employees, contract employees and members of Ongole circle unit of AP State Power Employees Joint Action Committee have submitted petitions to the statues of national leaders here on Monday, demanding the government to immediately resolve their pending issues including implementation of PRC 2022.

Ongole circle JAC chairman M Venkateswara Reddy, secretary KVP Rangarao, convener Bellamkonda Suresh, co-chairman KY Ramesh and others submitted their memorandum of demands to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in the town and pleaded them to guide the government towards resolving their problems.

In their memorandums, the leaders demanded the government for regularisation of contract employees working for a long time in the electricity department, regularisation of JLM Grade 2, implementation of PRC 2022, filling of vacancies, providing GPF to recruited employees from February 1, 1999, to August 31, 2004, clear DA dues, implementation of unlimited medical policy to all employees in the department, and do conversion of O&M and Accounts staff as per the rules in force. They advised the employees and workers to be united in the fight and warned the government that they will intensify their agitation if their issues were not resolved.

JAC vice-chairman S Ananda Rao, P Chandrasekhar, Sk Kalesha, organising secretary P Lakshminarayana, R Sanjeevarao, Engineers Association leaders M Damodaram, K Anjireddy, V Sivaprasad, K Venkata Ravi, K Sarala, and others participated in the programme.