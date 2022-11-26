Elephants herd damages crops in Chittoor

Chittoor: In an unfortunate incident, a herd of elephants created a ruckus in several villages of Palamaneru Mandal of the Chittoor district and damaged the crops and plantations. According to the sources, a herd of elephants entered Kadatalpalli and created flutters in the area.

Speaking to the media, farmers said that the elephants' herd damaged the paddy and other crops in the area and requested the government to provide compensation to them. They said that it is not new for them as elephants enter their villages frequently and damage the crops. Now, the visuals of elephants herd are going viral.