‘Elevating B BJP leader Madhusudhan Jalli

‘Elevating BC leader to V-P post is historic’
Tirupati: BJP State official spokesperson Madhusudhan Jalli congratulated CP Radhakrishnan for being elected as the new Vice-President of India. He said Radhakrishnan’s emphatic victory with a margin of 152 votes, securing 452 votes in total, reflects people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision for the nation’s progress.
Tracing his journey, Jalli recalled that Radhakrishnan entered public life at the age of 16 years by actively participating in RSS and Jan Sangh activities. He rose to prominence in national politics after winning as an MP from Coimbatore in 1998.
He went on to serve as BJP Tamil Nadu president and later as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, and Maharashtra.
His political career stands as a symbol of discipline, commitment, and dedication.
Highlighting Radhakrishnan’s elevation as a leader from Backward Classes, Jalli said it was a testimony to Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to empower marginalised communities in national politics. He described Modi’s decisions to advance the role of BCs in governance as historic.