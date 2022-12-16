  • Menu
Elon University team visits GITAM

Elon University team visits GITAM
The team of Elon University with GITAM president M Sribharath and others in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Elon University president Constance Connie Ledoux Book explains how their university is transforming in line with the new age learning system

Visakhapatnam: US top ranked teaching Elon University team president and Chancellor Dr Constance Connie Ledoux Book, Spencer Love School of Business Dean Raghu Tadepalli, and Associate Dean Haya Ajjan visited GITAM here Thursday. The team interacted with the institution president M Sribharath, Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar D Gunasekharan, Pro Vice-Chancellors, Deans and Directors.

Interacting with them, Sribharath briefed about the Indian higher education system, new initiatives taken up and the vision of the institution to the foreign team. Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam informed about the teaching and research priorities given at the campus. He mentioned that the institution accords equal importance to research along with establishing new research centres. Elon University president Dr Constance Connie Ledoux Book explained how Elon University is transforming in line with the new age learning system. As part of bilateral discussions the Elon team interacted with the teams of School of Business, School of Science, School of Physiotherapy and other departments. Later, the institution president Sribharath felicitated the team from Elon University and expressed hope that the tie-up would further strengthen the academic pursuits.

