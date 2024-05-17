YSRCP decries ‘attacks’ by TDP, police ‘bias’

Vijayawada: A delegation of YSRCP, led by minister Botcha Satyanarayana, met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and complained on alleged attacks by TDP leaders.

Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), MLC Lella Appireddy, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Kavali Manohar Naidu and others accompanied the minister.

The YSRCP leaders complained on the recent ‘onslaughts’ perpetrated by the TDP against YSRCP members on polling day and aftermath. The complaint also referred to the inadequacies of police officials in various districts, including Palnadu, Anantapur and others areas where incidents of violence have escalated, particularly after the replacement of police officers by the Election Commission.

The YSRCP delegation expressed concern about the alleged biased conduct of the Police Observer, Deepak Mishra, IPS (Retd), who was appointed by the Election Commission to oversee the process of free and fair elections. The delegation alleged that Mishra had exceeded his assigned role by colluding with TDP functionaries, compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

The party condemned the ‘one-sided’ police response and inaction, which seemed to protect TDP interests and exacerbate violence instigated by the opposition.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that during the election campaign, TDP leaders openly instigated their cadre to cause harm to YSRCP leaders. They urged the Governor to initiate appropriate action against TDP and all those implicated in the disturbances.