Moderate Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh, Thundershowers Likely in Several Districts

The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh, along with thundershowers in several districts over the upcoming weekend. Surface circulation has been reported along the Comorin coast and the adjacent areas of South Tamil Nadu, with a surface trough extending up to Lakshadweep.

According to the disaster management agency, Rayalaseema is likely to experience moderate rains with scattered thundershowers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Coastal districts may also see thundershowers along with light rains in certain areas.



Specifically, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, West Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts are expected to have light rains with scattered thundershowers. Meanwhile, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, and Sri Sathyasai districts may experience light to moderate rains with isolated thundershowers.



Residents in these areas are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during the rainy period.