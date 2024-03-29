  • Menu
Eluru: Call to share information among border police

Police officials of Eluru district attending videoconference of border districts police on Thursday
 Police officials of Eluru district attending videoconference of border districts police on Thursday

  • A meeting was held for the police officers in the border areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through video conference
  • Officials are told to prevent the smuggling of cannabis and alcohol from one state to other state

Eluru: A meeting was conducted for the police officers in the border areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through video conference here on Thursday in the wake of the upcoming general elections.

Eluru District SP D Mary Prasanthi from Eluru Police Head Office attended the conference organised by Khammam Commissionerate.

District SP spoke about the precautions to be taken to prevent the smuggling of cannabis and alcohol from one state to other state and regions in the wake of the upcoming general elections at inter-state and inter-district check-posts.

The authorities of the two States should have an understanding of the matters relating to smuggled items and rules to check the flow of money and liquor. The authorities of the two States should cooperate with each other in matters of exchange of information in matters of conducting inspections.

Jangareddygudem DSP U Ravichandra, Polavaram DSP Satish Kumar Reddy, Nuzvid DSP G Lakshmaiah, Sattupalli ACP A Raghu Chintalapudi, CI Sudhakar, Jangareddygudem CI Rajesh, Nuzvid Rural CI Ramakrishna and others attended the video conference.

