Eluru: Collector takes part in daughter’s pre-primary graduation day fete

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh and his wife Dr Manasa took part in pre-primary graduation day celebrations at Sir CR Reddy School here on Tuesday. Collector’s daughter Rashmi Sahasra Anvita was also graduated.

Secretary of Sir CR Reddy Educational Institution Dr MBSV Prasad and Joint Secretary Kodali Venkata Subbarao participated as chief guests in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prasad said that pre-primary graduation day is a day that lays new foundations for the future of pre-primary students. Parents should spend more time with their children and participate in games with them.

Principal of the school Saikumari Shankar said main mission of their school is to impart education with values, respect for society, importance of cleanliness and punctuality to the students. Certificates were given to the students who got admission from Pre-Primary II to First Class.

School Correspondent Vankineni Raghu Kumar, School Director Raja Kala Sridhari and others were present.