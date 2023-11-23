Eluru: Dental students teach oral hygiene to children

Duggirala (Eluru): The Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry of St Joseph’s Dental College at Duggirala in Eluru district conducted various programmes from November 14 to 21 on the occasion of the children’s week initiative by Indian Society of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD). The team was led by head of department Prof Dr M Ghanashyam Prasad and Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna.



As many as 450 children from both government and private schools were covered and even teachers and parents took part in the programmes.

Post graduate students provided health education to children on the importance of oral hygiene practices, brushing and hand washing techniques, the importance of primary teeth, and general health through various means of audiovisual aids.

Competitions including quizzes, matching, finding the word, memorising games and identifying good food and bad food (pictorial representation) were conducted to engage the children in healthy lifestyle practices.

Drawing competitions were conducted to unleash the talent of the children. A thought-provoking role play was staged by the post-graduate students to enhance the children’s interest in oral health.

Secretary and Correspondent Fr Moses and his team congratulated the staff and postgraduate students on the successful completion of the children’s week.