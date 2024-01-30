Eluru district Congress leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, several city Congress leaders including Nallagatla Anil, Pachimalla Rajesh, KSN Murthy, D Shiva Subbarao, Theda Satyanarayana Garu, S Babu Prasad, and M Rabindranath, gathered at the Eluru district Congress office.

They garlanded the statue of Gandhiji and expressed their admiration for his services to the nation. They emphasized the importance of following Gandhi's principles and urged the youth to contribute towards the development of the country.