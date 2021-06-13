Eluru: Firm donates 1 cr for oxygen plant at government hospital

Eluru: The Tagoor Group of Companies came forward to donate Rs 1 crore for setting up of an oxygen plant at the Government General hospital in Eluru. The company Chairman and Managing Director Penmatsa Venkata Subrahmanyam Raju and his wife Aruna Kumari donated the sum. With the approval of District Collector Kartikeya Mishra the plant will be set up and operational soon.

Subramanya Raju adopted Kamavarapukota mandal and contributes to Corona containment measures in the villages with the help of Medical Officer Dr Sunil Verma, Village Sarpanch and the local panchayat staff.

Raju also donated medicines to the Covid patients and distributed 500 kits in this regard. The Tagoor Group of Companies has a bulk drug factory at Tupakula Gudem in the Tallapudi mandal. The company supplies raw materials to many reputed pharmaceutical companies.