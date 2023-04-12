Eluru: Girl students told to set specific goals

Eluru: Girl students should respect their elders at home, realise and reveal their inner strength and reach a higher position in life, said Prof Dr Ratnakar DB, CEO of International Multidisciplinary Research Foundation (IMRF). He told the students to set specific goals and move forward in life and advised them to face both ups and downs in that endeavour with great courage and skill.

He attended as a chief guest at a farewell programme for the students, who have completed internships at Ch S D St Theresa's College for Women (A) in Eluru on Tuesday. The student union executive has organised the programme.

College principal Dr Sister Mercy explained the National Educational Policy to the students. About 100 students were selected to various designations in various companies.

On this occasion, awards were presented to the students, who shown talent in many fields.

College Superior and Correspondent Dr Sr Mariatta Pudota, vice-principal Sister Rajitha, Controller of Examinations Sr Susheela, Intermediate vice-principal Sr Fatima Digal, heads of various departments faculty and students participated in the programme.