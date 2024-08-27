  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Resigns likely to join TDP today

Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Resigns likely to join TDP today
x
Highlights

The Mayor of Eluru Municipal Corporation Noojahan, has resigned from the YSR Congress Party and likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today, further intensifying the challenges facing the YSRCP.

The Mayor of Eluru Municipal Corporation Noojahan, has resigned from the YSR Congress Party and likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today, further intensifying the challenges facing the YSRCP.

Nurjahan's departure from the YCP marks a critical blow to the party, which has already witnessed the exit of several former ministers and key leaders. Her decision to rejoin TDP comes after she initially joined the party in 2013 and served as mayor under its banner before switching affiliations ahead of the 2019 elections. The couple, along with other YCP activists, will be welcomed into the TDP fold in a ceremony slated for 3 PM today, in the presence of Minister Nara Lokesh.

The political landscape in Eluru may shift dramatically as Nurjahan and her supporters, including Eluru City YCP President Boddani Srinivas and numerous corporators, align with the TDP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X