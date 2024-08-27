Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Resigns likely to join TDP today

The Mayor of Eluru Municipal Corporation Noojahan, has resigned from the YSR Congress Party and likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today, further intensifying the challenges facing the YSRCP.

Nurjahan's departure from the YCP marks a critical blow to the party, which has already witnessed the exit of several former ministers and key leaders. Her decision to rejoin TDP comes after she initially joined the party in 2013 and served as mayor under its banner before switching affiliations ahead of the 2019 elections. The couple, along with other YCP activists, will be welcomed into the TDP fold in a ceremony slated for 3 PM today, in the presence of Minister Nara Lokesh.

The political landscape in Eluru may shift dramatically as Nurjahan and her supporters, including Eluru City YCP President Boddani Srinivas and numerous corporators, align with the TDP.