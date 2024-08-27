Live
- Hiring in Indian telecom, ISP and allied industry to see 5.62 pc growth in July-Dec
- Darshan’s special treatment: Karnataka govt seeks report on management of all jails
- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur named Captain, Smriti Mandhana Vice-Captain for 15-Member Squad
- Ugarte's Man Utd medical set after 60 mn euros agreement with PSG
- Amy Jackson Dazzles in Alberta Ferretti Gown at Her Amalfi Coast Wedding to Ed Westwick
- Mohammedan Sporting runs into investors trouble just days after confirming ISL 2024-25 participation
- Nara Lokesh Denies Allegations on Tanuku Anna Canteen Operations
- Laugh your way through corporate life with Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu series ‘Bench Life’
- BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead
- US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal loses in first round to Tallon Griekspoor
Just In
Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Resigns likely to join TDP today
The Mayor of Eluru Municipal Corporation Noojahan, has resigned from the YSR Congress Party and likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today, further intensifying the challenges facing the YSRCP.
The Mayor of Eluru Municipal Corporation Noojahan, has resigned from the YSR Congress Party and likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today, further intensifying the challenges facing the YSRCP.
Nurjahan's departure from the YCP marks a critical blow to the party, which has already witnessed the exit of several former ministers and key leaders. Her decision to rejoin TDP comes after she initially joined the party in 2013 and served as mayor under its banner before switching affiliations ahead of the 2019 elections. The couple, along with other YCP activists, will be welcomed into the TDP fold in a ceremony slated for 3 PM today, in the presence of Minister Nara Lokesh.
The political landscape in Eluru may shift dramatically as Nurjahan and her supporters, including Eluru City YCP President Boddani Srinivas and numerous corporators, align with the TDP.