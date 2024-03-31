Eluru NDA candidate Badeti Chanti announces BC declaration in the constituency

TDP, Janasena, and BJP joint candidate Badeti Chanti, along with Janasena Eluru in-charge Reddy Appalanayudu, recently announced the BC Declaration in the Eluru Assembly Constituency. The leaders highlighted the importance of unity among BCs and urged them to support the YCP government in the upcoming elections.





Speaking at the Jayaho BC program held at Kanakadurgamma temple in Eluru, the leaders expressed their happiness over the BC Declaration, which includes various benefits for BCs such as an allocation of 1 lakh 50 thousand crores for BCs in five years, restoration of BC reservations, and special protection laws. They emphasized the significance of BCs in changing the political, social, and economic landscape, citing the support they received from NTR.



The leaders criticized the YCP government for not fulfilling its promises to BCs, accusing Chief Minister Psycho Jagan of neglecting the community. They called for the defeat of the corrupt YCP government and urged for the alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP for the betterment of future generations.





Several leaders and party members from TDP and Janasena participated in the event, showing their support for the BC Declaration. The leaders emphasized the need for unity among BCs and urged them to stand together in the upcoming elections.

