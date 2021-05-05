Top
Eluru: People urged not to come out of home during curfew period

District Collector Karthikeya Misra holding videoconference with officials in Eluru on Tuesday
Highlights

Eluru (West Godavari): District Collector Karthikeya Misra has directed officials to collect samples of Covid positive contacts, if they have symptoms.

He convened a videoconference with officials from the Collectorate here on Tuesday. ANM should visit the houses of the primary contacts everyday and verify whether any of the primary contacts of symptoms after three days of positive cases registered.

The Collector opined that it is mandatory to strictly implement curfew timings in order to reduce the cases. All business transactions should be restricted between 6 am and 12 noon. People need not roam on road unnecessarily after 12 noon. Strict action would be followed against the persons violating curfew, he warned.

The Collector said that the Municipal Commissioners and district panchayat officer should concentrate on sanitation during curfew days. By taking up clearance of garbage, dumping, de-silting of drains in a big way, the sanitation condition should be improved, he said.

He said sanitation material necessary for Covid Care Centres should be taken from the municipal corporations concerned.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, Trainee Assistant Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, DCHS Dr AVR Mohan, DMHO Dr KM Sunanda, district immunisation officer Nageswara Rao, In-charge DRO J Udaya Bhaskar, DPO K Ramesh Babu, DTC Siri Anand, District Fire Officer AV Sankararao and others were present.

