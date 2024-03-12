Eluru TDP candidate Badeti Chanti flays YSRCP

The joint candidate of the Eluru Assembly Constituency for the TDP-Jana Sena coalition, Badeti Chanti, has made scathing remarks against the Chief Minister Jagan and YCP leaders. Badeti Chanti criticized the YCP's attempts to divide the party along caste and religious lines, stating that such tactics are no longer effective.



He highlighted the increasing trend of migration from the YCP to TDP in the Eluru constituency, with many people joining the party on a daily basis. Recently, 30 members, including Gunje Venkanna, Dali Ratnalu, Ollepu Issaku, Gunje Chinnachinna, and Gunje Ramanjaneyu, performed a ceremony to switch their allegiance to TDP in Eluru's 15th Division Vadderagudem.

During the event, Badeti Chanti declared that the future of Andhra Pradesh lies in the hands of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, which will transform the state into a "Golden Andhra Pradesh." He criticized Jaganmohan Reddy for his ineffective governance, attributing rising electricity charges, taxes, and soaring prices of essential goods to the YCP's mismanagement.

Badeti Chanti expressed confidence that the alliance will secure a significant majority in the upcoming elections, as people are disillusioned with the current administration and believe that TDP-Jana Sena-BJP can create wealth and prosperity in the state. He urged TDP leaders and activists to educate the public on the anti-people policies implemented by the YCP.

The event was attended by Cluster in-charge Chode Venkataratnam, division in-charge Kona Manikyam, and various other TDP leaders and activists. Gunje Durga Rao, Vemula Venkanna, Guvvala Esubabu, and Vallepu Poturaju were also present at the gathering.