Eluru: Workshop on 'Entrepreneurship skills, Attitude and Behaviour Development' held

Eluru: As a part of IIC Activity for Quarter II, the Department of Management Studies of CHSD St Theresa's College For Women (A), Eluru, organised a workshop for students entitled 'Entrepreneurship skills, Attitude, and Behaviour Development' under the able guidance of Principal and IIC President Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello.

Resource person Dr N Janardhana Rao, the Associate professor and D-cell co-coordinator at ALIET, emphasised about the skills and attitudes that successful entrepreneur's need as well as the challenges that potential entrepreneurs face. Students were asked to submit business ideas based on the parameters discussed as a part of the workshop.

Dr Santosh Jhawar, who convened the workshop, said that the workshop's highlight was discussing case studies of new start-up companies developed by students in Krishna and Godavari districts.

In addition to understanding the importance of converting an idea into a business, students expressed their excitement about being able to acquire entrepreneurial skills and requested the management to organize more workshops.