Emphasis laid on continuous medical edu for doctors

Nandyal: A one-day regional medical science conference, jointly organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, was successfully held on Sunday at Soujanya Convention Hall in Nandyal on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, along with Dr D Srihari Rao, Chairman of AP Medical Council.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes to Dr B C Roy, the father of Indian medicine, before lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Dr. Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of continuous medical education to keep up with advancements in modern healthcare.

Dr Srihari Rao stressed that doctors must renew their medical registration every five years by attending CME programmes and accumulating 30 credit points.

He warned of strict action against unqualified practitioners exceeding their permitted roles.

Dr G Nanda Kishore, IMA State president, highlighted IMA’s commitment to public health through over 100 local branches. Organising Chairman Dr. Ravi Krishna and IMA Nandyal President Dr Madhusudhana Rao stated that such conferences greatly benefit regional doctors by enhancing awareness of medical advancements.

Eminent doctors from reputed hospitals like Apollo, Omega Cancer Hospital, and Yashoda Hospital delivered lectures on various health topics, contributing to the academic success of the event.