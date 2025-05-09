Emphasis on selfless humanitarian services

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani called on everyone to come forward to provide selfless humanitarian services in times of disaster.

She received the award and the gold medal from Governor of Andhra Pradesh and President of Indian Red Cross Society Andhra Pradesh State Branch S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. Collector Nagarani was selected for the Red Cross Award for the year 2024-25 in recognition of her outstanding services during the floods in West Godavari district.

Speaking at a programme, the collector said that it is a great honour for her to be selected for the Red Cross Award and receive the award from the Governor, and she thanked everyone for this. “We all know that the Red Cross helps those in difficult times.

The Red Cross follows some important rules to guide it, such as always being kind to everyone, being independent, relying on volunteers who give their time freely, working together as a large team, and being available to help people everywhere,” she said.

She expressed her appreciation for the invaluable services of the Red Cross during challenging times. Reflecting on her selection for an award following her efforts during the floods eight months ago, she acknowledged the difficulty of starting her duties just days before the disaster. Determined to understand the situation, she visited remote areas, encountering heartbreaking conditions and urgent needs.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the government, the Red Cross Society, NGOs, and local volunteers, significant improvements were made. She thanked everyone who supported the relief efforts, highlighting the generosity of donors and citizens of West Godavari district who contributed to the flood relief. The large cheque she presented to the Chief Minister symbolizes this solidarity. She emphasized that the award is not just for her but is dedicated to all who helped the flood victims, recognizing their hard work and compassion.

She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his leadership and thanked the State Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society and the Governor for the honour. She pledged to continue working tirelessly to create a positive impact on the lives of those she serves.